Meriden teen in serious car crash with foster Father has died

(WTNH) — A Meriden teen that was involved in a serious car crash on Monday has died, according to Meriden police.
He was pronounced dead on Wednesday evening. He was a student at Maloney High School.
The 17-year-old was in the car with his foster Father, James Bailey, at the time of the accident. The 17-year-old was thrown from the back seat and hit his head on the pole. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Bailey was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and assault following the crash. More charges are expected to come.
The Department of Children and Families Commissioner released a statement on Tuesday in regards to the accident saying in part:
We are deeply saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the child, his family, school personnel, our community partners, his Attorney and the Department staff who have worked closely with him for a number of years.
Upon learning of the incident, we immediately began a review of our involvement with this child and the care he received while placed with this family. An investigation has already commenced by our Special Investigations Unit regarding the specific circumstances leading up to the accident.DCF COMMISSIONER VANNESSA DORANTES