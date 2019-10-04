Meriden teen in serious car crash with foster Father has died

(WTNH) — A Meriden teen that was involved in a serious car crash on Monday has died, according to Meriden police.

He was pronounced dead on Wednesday evening. He was a student at Maloney High School.

The 17-year-old was in the car with his foster Father, James Bailey, at the time of the accident. The 17-year-old was thrown from the back seat and hit his head on the pole. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Bailey was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and assault following the crash. More charges are expected to come.

The Department of Children and Families Commissioner released a statement on Tuesday in regards to the accident saying in part: