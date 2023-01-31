Mekhi McLean is now expected to make a full recovery, according to city officials. IMAGE CREDIT: Shan Brown

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a long stay in the hospital and a worried community at his back, a Meriden teen rescued from a house fire is back on his feet.

17-year-old Mekhi McLean returned to school on Tuesday, according to the teen’s mother. The Maloney High School senior spent nearly a week in the hospital, including several days in a hyperbaric chamber, according to his family.

Mekhi McLean on his first day back in school (Photo provided by Shan Brown)

Over a week ago, a large blaze broke out in McLean’s home. The teen’s mother and two younger siblings were on the second floor when several good Samaritans broke down the front door to alert them of the danger.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire had grown out of control and had consumed the first and second floors. But McLean was trapped on the third floor, and completely unconscious.

McLean was pulled from his burning home by members of the Meriden Fire Department. Firefighters were unable to access him inside the house, so they had to remove the teen through a third-floor window.

In honor of McLean’s recovery, the four firefighters who were injured while saving his life, and the good Samaritans who stepped in to help, Meriden officials said a special event will take place next week.

Until then from News 8, good luck in school, McLean!