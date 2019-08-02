Meriden to hold Puerto Rican festival Sunday

People march with Puerto Rican national flags to celebrate the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rossello who announced overnight that he is resigning Aug. 2 after weeks of protests over leaked obscene, misogynistic online chats, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo)

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– This weekend, the city of Meriden is celebrating Puerto Rico!

On Thursday, dozens came out to the flag-raising ceremony on the steps of city hall. It is all in preparation for the city’s Puerto Rican Festival this weekend.

“People come from all over where we can celebrate our sense of community, our sense of family, our values. Together, through this event, through this huge, incredible giant party, kind of continue to highlight who we are,” said Miguel Castro, Meriden City Councilor, Area 1.

Sunday’s festival will have music, food and dancing.

Event organizers say they expect up to 8,000 people to show up.