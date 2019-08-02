Meriden to hold Puerto Rican festival Sunday

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– This weekend, the city of Meriden is celebrating Puerto Rico!

On Thursday, dozens came out to the flag-raising ceremony on the steps of city hall. It is all in preparation for the city’s Puerto Rican Festival this weekend.

“People come from all over where we can celebrate our sense of community, our sense of family, our values. Together, through this event, through this huge, incredible giant party, kind of continue to highlight who we are,” said Miguel Castro, Meriden City Councilor, Area 1.

Sunday’s festival will have music, food and dancing.

Event organizers say they expect up to 8,000 people to show up.