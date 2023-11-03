MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Friday for her alleged involvement in a serious hit-and-run in Meriden back in April, police said.

The Meriden Police Department arrested Paige Cassina, 32, of Meriden, after she turned herself in to the police on Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to several 911 calls of a pedestrian struck in the area of Bee Street on April 4 at 11:17 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a victim on the sidewalk on the northbound side of Bee Street with life-threatening injuries. The car that struck the victim fled the scene, police said.

Meriden Fire and Hunters Ambulance treated the victim on scene before transporting her to the Hospital of Central Connecticut. Police said the victim was later transported to Hartford Hospital and was listed in critical condition for an extended time.

The victim is still recovering but has serious disabling injuries, police said.

Meriden police conducted an initial investigation that revealed that the victim had stepped out onto Bee Street to speak to a friend who was parked in front of her house.

According to police, a 2008-2015 Nissan Rogue driving north on Bee Street struck the side of the friend’s car and the victim. The car continued driving north on Bee Street and left behind a piece of its passenger side wheel well on the scene, police said.

A witness to the crash followed the Nissan Rogue to Meadow Brook Drive, where officers determined the car entered the roadway and never exited.

During the investigation, police said they found car parts from the suspect’s car in the roadway of Meadow Brook Drive. Officers also said they located a set of tire marks in the grass of a property on Meadow Brook Drive.

From the street, police said they could see a blue 2012 Nissan Rogue with heavy front right damage that matched the details of the crash.

Meriden police impounded the car and Cassina turned herself in to the police on Friday.

Mug shot of Paige Cassina. (SOURCE: Meriden Police Department)

According to police, Cassina was charged with tampering with physical evidence, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving and evading responsibility causing serious physical injury.

Cassina was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 17.