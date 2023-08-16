MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Meriden woman was arrested on Wednesday for charges stemming from a hit-and-run in February.

Authorities said Jenessa Matias turned herself into police on an outstanding warrant for charges stemming from a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash that happened at 435 Lewis Ave.

On Feb. 1, 2023, Matias was driving home after a shift at work when she allegedly hit a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

Police said 58-year-old Clarence Harkless was lying in the northbound lane of Lewis Avenue near the entrance of Midstate Medical Center.

Police believe Harkless had attempted to walk to a bus stop near the Meriden Mall to go to New Britain on the late bus. Harkless had been under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Mugshot of Jenessa Matias. (SOURCE: Meriden Police Department)

After hitting Harkless, Matias pulled over to the side of the road. Upon realizing she hit a person she panicked and evaded the scene, police said.

On Feb. 2, police received a tip from a concerned citizen that led officers to discover the Dodge Caliber parked in front of Matias’ home. Evidence collected from underneath the Dodge Caliber was consistent with the clothing Harkless was wearing at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The Office of the Medical Examiner determined Harkless died from blunt force trauma from being run over by a vehicle.

The arrest warrant charged Matias with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility for causing the death of a person and possession of cannabis.

Matias was issued a court-set bond of $50,000. She was unable to post bond and was brought to Meriden Superior Court.