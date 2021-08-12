Message from East Haven politicians is the town ‘won’t be steam-rolled’ in regards to Tweed Airport expansion

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to the Tweed New Haven Airport expansion, “East Haven won’t be steam-rolled.”

That’s the message from East Haven politicians today.

Even though renovations are underway at Tweed’s terminal right now and new flights are expected in October, Republican State Rep. Joe Zullo and East Haven’s Democrat Mayor Joseph Carfora say that decisions still need to be made through local boards and commissions.

“The fact of the matter is, the path to the ideal expansion plans to this airport runs through East Haven. The people of East Haven have a say of what this is going to be,” said Rep. Zullo.

“There [are] a lot more meetings to go ahead before anything can happen. As far as the runway expansion, yes, that was a court decision so we’re kinda stuck with that,” said Mayor Carfora. “I want the East Haven taxpayers taken care of. If this is going to be a burden on East Haven, I don’t want everything to fall on the backs of my constituents.”

Carfora says he would like to see more seats at the Tweed commission table to try and have more say in the future.