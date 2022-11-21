NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Metro-North Railroad is adding extra trains on Wednesday for Thanksgiving travelers.

There will be an extra train from New Haven at 5:15 a.m. going to New York City, and there will be five additional New Haven Line trains leaving Grand Central Station between 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

On Thanksgiving Day, Metro-North will also offer additional service for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

Metro-North Railroad will operate a modified Saturday schedule on Friday, Nov. 25.

Visit Metro-North Railroad for the most current schedules.