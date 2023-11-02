NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Metro-North Railroad’s New Haven and Harlem line services resumed Thursday morning after a person was struck by a train, according to officials.

Metro-North Railroad said Harlem and New Haven line services between Botanical Gardens and Harlem 125th St. were temporarily suspended after the incident.

The MTA said a Grand Central-bound Metro-North Railroad train struck an unauthorized person on the tracks around 5 a.m. north of Melrose Station in the Bronx.

The person was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The lines reopened around 6:15 a.m. but customers experienced delays of up to 30 minutes.

