ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – The Metro-North Railroad Waterbury service line is suspended after a person died after being hit by a train on Friday in Ansonia, according to a Metro-North Railroad spokesperson.

Metro-North officials said the pedestrian versus train crash occurred at 1:45 p.m. at the Divison Street railroad crossing in Ansonia.

The train had been traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport and had a scheduled connection to Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan.

The Ansonia Police Department is assisting the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) with the pedestrian versus train collision.

The Metro-North Railroad is attempting to secure buses for travel purposes.

Travelers are asked to find other means of transportation until the buses are secured.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.