Metro-North to increase service for New Haven, Hudson and Harlem Lines today

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Starting Monday, Metro-North is increasing peak and reverse-peak train service for the New Haven, Hudson and Harlem Lines.

MTA Metro-North Railroad announced schedule changes on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Lines as trains increase in frequency to accommodate the region’s reopening.

The new schedule reflects a 115% increase in peak-service. The current schedule of 54 trains is being replaced by the new schedule consisting of 116 trains, and includes a 61% increase in reverse-peak train service with 11 additional trains operating.

With ridership down more than 90% and more customers expected to slowly make their return to the system, the new schedule provides approximately 41% of the normal Metro-North peak capacity.

Metro-North Railroad will continue to provide hourly service during off-peak, mid-day, late-evening, weekends and holiday periods.

Off-peak fares will continue to be in effect during this period at all times.

For the Hudson Line, morning peak service increases from 8 trains to 14 trains. Afternoon peak service increases from 10 trains to 19 trains, with two additional reverse-peak trains.

For the Harlem Line, morning peak service increases from 8 trains to 18 trains. Afternoon peak service increases from 10 trains to 24 trains, with four additional reverse-peak trains serving Westchester employment centers.

For the New Haven Line, morning peak service increases from 8 trains to 17 trains. Afternoon peak service increases from 10 trains to 24 trains, with five additional reverse-peak trains serving employment centers in Connecticut and Westchester.