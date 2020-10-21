Michael Pinto steps down as COO of New Haven Public Schools, stays on as city attorney

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Chief Operating Officer of New Haven Public Schools is stepping down. Michael Pinto will step down from his position Wednesday.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pinto oversaw large-scale efforts for food distribution, closing the digital divide, and installing Wifi hot spots in 13 schools in the area.

Pinto will be staying on as an attorney in the Office of Corporation Counsel for the City of New Haven. He starts that new role Monday.

“Over the past 13 years, Mr. Pinto has shown that he is an asset to the City wherever he is,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. “I know he will be an asset to the Corporation Counsel’s office, and I look forward to working with him at City Hall.”

“Attorney Pinto will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge about the City, its personnel and its procedures to our office. I have known Michael from my experience on the Board of Zoning Appeals, and I know that he practices with the highest level of competence and professionalism,” said New Haven Corporation Counsel Patricia King. “We look forward to having him join the attorneys in Corporation Counsel. I know he will be a great addition to our hardworking team,” she concluded.