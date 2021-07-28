Mickey Mantle World Series returns to Greater Waterbury after COVID cancellation last year

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — You could hear the excitement in Frank Melillo’s dugout loud and very clear during the 2021 Mickey Mantle World Series Wednesday.

“Let’s go! ‘Gamecocks’ on three?” he asked his team. “One, two, three ….. Gamecocks!”

Frank is the coach of The Connecticut Gamecocks — one of the teams in the tournament representing the home state. Wednesday, eight of the best 16-and-under teams are in Waterbury.

Other teams came from places like Boston, Brooklyn, Michigan, and Texas.

“It’s great,” he said. “The kids love it.”

They’re not the only ones. So do their parents.

“It’s an honor for them to be playing here,” said Tara Harris-Pearson, who was with her son’s team The Brooklyn Bonnie’s from New York.

The tournament is also an economic win for many nearby businesses like the Wyndham Southbury. That’s where The Bonnies are staying and it’s where News 8 caught up with them in the parking lot. We asked parents if they plan to spend a lot of money here before they return home.

“Absolutely because we have teenage boys who eat a lot,” she said laughing.

That’s music to the ears of nearby restaurant owners like Vasi Kalodis. Every year, families and others involved with the Mickey Mantle World Series flock to his restaurant — Spartan Restaurant and Bar. Like many restaurants, Vasi tells News 8 he took a hit during the pandemic and when the tournament was canceled last summer.

“When the pandemic hit, business was down 60, 70 percent,” he said. “Now with the boost of the Mickey Mantle tournament, it helps us recover a little faster.”

The tournament runs through Aug. 1. It’s played at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury and in stadiums in Torrington and New Britain.

For more information, visit their website at mickeymantlews.com

