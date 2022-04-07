MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crash in Middlebury closed down parts of both I-84 westbound and eastbound Thursday morning.

State Police responded to the accident, which occurred between Exits 16 and 17 on I-84 eastbound in Middlebury. CT DOT and CSP C.A.R.S. Unit also responded to the scene.

Serious injuries were reported and at least one patient has been transported to an area hospital, police said.

I-84 westbound at Exit 17 is shut down, as well as the left lane of I-84 eastbound at Exit 16 while police investigate.

Police urge drivers to seek alternate routes.

