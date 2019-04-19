Middlebury Quassy Amusement Park is giving free rides to preschoolers

Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved The 'Reverse Time' ride at Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury (Image courtesy of Quassy Amusement Park)

Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved The 'Reverse Time' ride at Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury (Image courtesy of Quassy Amusement Park)

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury is entering its 111th season of operation and is offering free rides for preschoolers on Sunday, May 19th.

The property will be hosting a special day for younger kids with ages 5 years and younger. Kids will receive a free all-day wristband when accompanied by a paid adult.

Not only kids, but the entire family is welcome to enjoy a day in the Quassy Amusement and Waterpark.

They just started a new policy for kids under 24 months of age. The Grand Carousel, train and entrance into the beach and waterpark will be free when an adult family member accompanies them.

The Park counts with the award-winning Wooden Warrior roller coaster, Reverse Time, Music Fest, Grand Carousel and many other rides. It also includes 15 slides, a play arena and a splash pad for toddlers. It features a laser maze attraction in its huge arcade building.

The property also has a restaurant, redemption arcade, games, live entertainment and special events.

The ride area of Quassy will operate weekends starting April 27 with the waterpark and Quassy Beach ramping up for the summer season on May 25. Daily operation will begin June 4 through Labor Day.

Quassy is located at 2132 Middlebury Road, Route 64, in Middlebury, Conn.

To find more information about the park visit the Quassy website at www.quassy.com.