Middlefield hosts 26th annual Toy Closet Golf Outing

(WTNH) — Friday was a gorgeous day for the 26th annual Toy Closet Golf Outing at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield, an event that raises tens of thousands of dollars for The Toy Closet at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

As the founder of the Toy Closet, News 8’s Ann Nyberg says it’s a pleasure to work alongside the eight committee members who have ran this event for nearly 30 years.

300 golfers hit the links on Friday on two courses to raise money for sick children to make their days in the hospital a bit brighter.

Thanks to all the sponsors who help out every year.

