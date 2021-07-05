Middletown firefighter suffers minor injury during 3-alarm fire in Meriden

New Haven

by: Olivia Lank

Posted: / Updated:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A three-alarm fire is under investigation in Meriden.

Officials said around 7 p.m. on Sunday, crews responded to a fire at Senia’s & LuMy boutique and spa on Pratt Street. The fire was in a two-story building with residences on the second floor and businesses on the first floor.

Around 8:40 p.m., the fire was declared under control and contained to the businesses, however, there was extensive smoke damage on the second floor.

 One Middletown firefighter suffered a minor injury and was brought to Middlesex Hospital. No civilians were injured.

Mutual aid from Wallingford, Middletown, Southington, Berlin, New Britain, and North Haven responded to assist.

The occupancy was a total loss.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Middletown firefighter suffers minor injury during 3-alarm fire in Meriden

News /

New Haven Police investigating shooting on Truman Street; area blocked off

News /

Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 in New Haven on 4th of July

News /

Police investigating after pedestrian struck by car in Waterbury

News /

Two arrested after car pursuit, striking police cruiser in Naugatuck

News /

2-year-old points semi-automatic handgun at New Haven Detectives during investigation

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss