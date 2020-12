MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Animal Control is asking for pet food donations to help people having trouble feeding their animals.

Officials say they are really low on both wet and dry cat food. They can also use toys, treats and blankets.

The pet food pantry runs only on donations. If you want to help, you can drop off donations at the Milford Animal Shelter in Silver Sands State Park during its regular hours.