Milford Animal Control needs donations for Pet Food Bank

Milford Animal Control is looking for donations to its Pet Food Bank.

People having trouble feeding their pets can get food, treats, toys and blankets there.

The Pet Food Bank is run completely by donations from the public. Right now, it’s low on both canned and dry cat food.

Donations can be made at the Milford Animal Shelter inside Silver Sands Park. It’s open Monday through Friday From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3p.m.

