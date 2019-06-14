New Haven

Milford Animal Control needs donations for Pet Food Bank

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 06:01 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 06:01 AM EDT

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Milford Animal Control is looking for donations to its Pet Food Bank.

People having trouble feeding their pets can get food, treats, toys and blankets there. 

The Pet Food Bank is run completely by donations from the public. Right now, it's low on both canned and dry cat food.

Donations can be made at the Milford Animal Shelter inside Silver Sands Park. It's open Monday through Friday From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3p.m.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center