Milford Animal Control requests donations of pet food, supplies

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Animal Control is seeking donations of pet food, toys, treats, old blankets and litter.

Their pet food bank is currently really low on both wet and dry cat and kitten food. The bank helps residents having trouble feeding their pets and is run solely on donations from the public.

You can bring items to Milford Animal Control at 644 East Broadway, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Milford Animal Control is located in Silver Sands State Park, with an entrance on Meadowside Road.

For more information, call (203) 783-3279 and press zero during business hours.