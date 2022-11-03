Milford police remained outside a home on Nov. 3, 2022, as a barricade situation on Bridgeport Avenue continued into its second night.

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are continuing to ask the public to remain away from a home in the 300 block of Bridgeport Avenue where a person has been barricaded inside since Wednesday morning.

Police received a call Wednesday from a tenant who said that a shot had been fired from inside the building, according to PFC Marilisa Anania. The man reportedly told officers that his landlord locked him in and that he shot a door to let himself out. However, police have not confirmed if a shot was fired.

Authorities continued to ask the public to stay away from the area Thursday night.

As of about 10 p.m. Thursday, the man had still not come out. Police have brought in a negotiation team, have been calling him and are using a PA system to try to get him out. There were eight police vehicles outside, with a handful near the home and others used to block traffic.

Authorities said the man has a mental health condition and that was walking around his home with some sort of long gun Wednesday. Neighbors were evacuated from the area.