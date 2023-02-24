MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Canvas Patch has always been Martha Wilson Reed’s baby, but after falling inside her store on Sunday, her daughters are taking it upon themselves to carry the business while she recovers.

“She’s doing all of her exercises, she’s plugging forward and she says ‘I need to get back to work,’ so no intention of retirement,” Susan Reed, one of her daughters, said.

Wilson Reed was on the floor for about 20 minutes before customers found her and called 911. She’s now recovering from hip surgery, and her daughters are at work to make sure she doesn’t fall behind on profits.

So far, they’ve been amazed by the response.

“The responses has been huge,” Reed said. “Messages all day, phone calls. It’s really been huge, so we’re looking forward to having a really busy weekend.”

It will take between two to eight weeks to recover. The store will be open on weekends until she returns.

The gift shop, located on River Street, has made Wilson Reed a local legend.

“Ninety-nine percent of people who are sitting at this bar know her,” said Rachel Hart, who owns 7 Seas Restaurant next door.

Hart offered her well wishes.

“Marti, I’m keeping a seat warm for you at the bar, and when you finally come back, even if the bar is full,” she said. “I will personally unseat someone so that you can have a seat at this bar.”