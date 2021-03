MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford man is accused of threatening the owner of a business that’s next to his own on Research Drive.

57-year-old John Iaffal-Dano was arrested Tuesday night. Police say he repeatedly called the other business owner using racial slurs and threatening to kill them.

The other owner went to check on their business on Research Drive. Police say Iaffal-Dano pointed an airsoft gun at that person.