Milford child rescued after playing near the off-ramp of Route 15

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Video of a young child playing near the off-ramp of Route 15 in Milford on Tuesday was released.

The incident happened around 2:30 pm. The woman who took the video says she was driving in the area when she noticed the child playing with a tree branch in the gutter. She says he wandered off the curb.

While keeping an eye on him, she says she went into the KinderCare next to where the child was playing and notified workers inside. She says they had no idea he was missing from the daycare center.

“They were in disbelief. They were like, ‘A child?’ And I was like, ‘Yes! A child!’ And of course, the workers immediately ran out.”

KinderCare sent us a statement saying: