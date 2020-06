MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — People are coming together in Milford Thursday to pray for the country amid the protests sweeping the nation.

The Milford Clergy Association is holding a prayer service on the Milford Green Thursday at noon.

Organizers say it will be a time of unified prayer for our country in light of the deepening racial tensions in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent riots.

