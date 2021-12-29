Milford collecting Christmas trees for recycling mulch

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Milford Public Works Department has announced a schedule for Christmas trees to be recycled.
The public works department will chip uncut Christmas trees for recycling mulch.
The drop off locations for trees will be:
- Walnut Beach Parking Lot: Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.
- Tri-Beach Parking Lot: Jan. 8 from 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.
- Milford Transfer Station will accept trees during normal operating hours Monday through Saturday.
Curbside collection of trees will take place as weather and schedules permit.