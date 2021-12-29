Milford collecting Christmas trees for recycling mulch

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Discarded Christmas trees can still serve a number of useful purposes after the holidays. (Getty Images)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Milford Public Works Department has announced a schedule for Christmas trees to be recycled.

The public works department will chip uncut Christmas trees for recycling mulch.

The drop off locations for trees will be:

  • Walnut Beach Parking Lot: Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.
  • Tri-Beach Parking Lot: Jan. 8 from 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Milford Transfer Station will accept trees during normal operating hours Monday through Saturday.

Curbside collection of trees will take place as weather and schedules permit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

Health Headlines: With at-home COVID tests being distributed, doctor discusses the best time to test and what to do if you’ve been exposed

News /

Warning released after East Haven child burned while attempting to do latest TikTok ‘challenge’

News /

New Haven officials address recent school threats, 2021 crime

News /

Yale doctor weighs in on omicron variant as COVID positivity rate in Conn. reaches nearly 15%

News /

Yale doctor weighs in on omicron variant as COVID positivity rate in Conn. reaches nearly 15%

News /

New cameras to be installed around New Haven in efforts to crack down on crime

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss