MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police responded to a serious car collision in the area of Broad Street and Bridgeport Avenue over the weekend.

Officers were notified of the crash just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. Police stated that a juvenile was involved in this crash, driving a 2007 Lexus IS250.

The juvenile was driving west on Broad Street when they turned left and struck a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling east on Bridgeport Avenue, officials said. The motorcycle’s driver was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact PFC Dan Hemperly at (203) 783-4792.