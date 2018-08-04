Milford daycare worker arrested
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Five weeks after losing her job, daycare worker Tammy Gosney has now been arrested.
"All I know is that she's upset about it," said her brother Ed Gosney. "And even this is getting her upset."
Ed Gosney told News8 his sister was not home. 60 year old Tammy Gosney was charged with risk of injury after her arrest for an incident at Good Child Development Center in Milford.
"The child was crying because when this happened he was in pain," said Bill Okwuoso who spoke with News8 over the phone. He is the Executive Director at the Good Child Development Center.
He said on June 27th Gosney pulled a child up from the floor by the wrists and injured him. Police say the boy was yanked up hurting his elbow. It was all captured on surveillance video.
"She told me that he was falling down and she grabbed his wrist. Or grabbed his arm," said Ed Gosney. "Not his wrist but his arm and hurt him."
"That's incorrect. That's not what happened," said Okwuoso referring to the video. "That's not what I saw. What I saw was a child sitting on the floor and was very upset about was said to him and Ms. Gosney went to pull him up and hurt him."
Immediately after the incident the executive director says he called the state and Gosney was fired. He also notified the child's parents.
Ed Gosney says his sister loves the kids and would never do anything to hurt them. He says it was an accident.
"She's been doing it forty years and she's never had a complaint never had a problem or anything and all of sudden now. It's one time and like I said she's been upset about it ever since," said Gosney.
His sister had worked for Good Child for several years but we are told there are no second chances when it comes to children's safety.
