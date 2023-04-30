MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Men marched in heels Sunday in downtown Milford for an annual event that raises awareness of sexual assault.

The 16th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is an international event that focuses on ending rape and gender violence. Sunday’s event is put on by the Rape Crisis Center of Milford.

“We want the community to know we’re here because if they don’t know we’re here, they won’t come to us,” said Peggy Pisano, who is with the event. “The words Rape Crisis Center of Milford sounds a bit scary, but we’re not at all scary. We like to do these community events really to incorporate the community and let them know the services we provide.”

The walk included pinwheels that represented children the center helped in the last year.

The crisis center provides confidential services for nine towns.