MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Fire Department responded to a structure blaze on Roses Mill Road late Monday night.

Officials say the building is located at 51 Roses Mill Road in Milford. Photos of the fire can be seen below, including a part of the building that collapsed.

The fire has been confirmed to be put out. No word on the cause of the fire.

Tune in for more information.