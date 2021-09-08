Milford Fire Department members rescue fisherman stuck in mud in marsh rescue

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the Milford Fire Department rescued a fisherman who became stuck in the mud in the marsh waters off of Smith’s Point Wednesday.

Officials said the fisherman had been fishing and misjudged the tidal change before he got stuck in the mud.

The fire department said the rescue took almost two hours to complete.

Milford FD responded to the scene and department members, wearing water rescue suits, were able to get to the individual and remove him from the mud with mechanical advantage rope systems.

No firefighter injuries were reported. There was, however, a lot of cleaning up to do.