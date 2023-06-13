MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford fire officials rescued several people who were stranded on Flagpole Rock Monday afternoon.

The Milford Fire Department responded to Flagpole Rock, or Signal Rock, at Anchor Beach in Woodmont. Crews had to wear mustang suits and perform the rescue.

Officials said all of the stranded people were safely rescued and brought to shore.

The flagpole isn’t just a landmark acting as a backdrop in the city; according to town documents, it’s described as a landmark. In the 1800s, the flagpole was used among church steeples and lighthouses to mark the oyster lots in the Long Island Sound.