First-ever all female spacewalk takes place at International Space Station
Milford firefighters, paramedics help delivery baby girl

by: WTNH.com Staff

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters and paramedics in Milford are being called heroes after they helped delivery a baby girl.

Just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, fire crews received a call to assist a pregnant woman who was in labor.

Firefighters and paramedics quickly arrived to find that the baby was almost here.

Crews from Quint 3 and Medic 2 assisted in delivering the healthy baby girl inside of the home located in the Devon section of Milford.

“Early morning call, obviously started out like any other call. We got the information and started heading that way thinking about how we were going to help these people. It’s a rare occurrence that we get called on somebody’s best day, usually we get on on peoples’ worst day. It was really an honor and a privilege to be able to help the family out that day it just went very well,” said Kerry Warren, Firefighter/Emt Milford Medic Unit.

The mother and infant were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. Both are doing well.

