MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 330,000 children take the bus to and from school in Connecticut, according to the state department of transportation.

It’s a big number that comes with an even bigger responsibility to keep students safe. In Milford, the city’s fire department wants to be ready in the event of an emergency.

“We have the most precious cargo on board these buses,” Milford Fire Department Battalion Chief Adam Hansen said.

On Monday, News 8 got an inside look into the specialized training the firefighters receive on how to respond to school bus crashes.

“We’re trying to be proactive instead of reaction,” Hansen said.

Hansen and his team of firefighter learned how to protect and tend to victims, create space between the seats if students are trapped and to figure out the best way to exit.

“We might not go to them every day, every week, every month every year, but it’s a significant event,” Hansen said.

He said the team wants to be ready and carves out time to make the training happen.

“To get this training accomplished, with the limited resources, it’s tricky, but we find a way at the end of the day to make it done,” he said.