MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Milford Fire Department responded to a car fire Friday morning on Interstate 95 South near Exit 39.
Firefighters found a heavily engulfed vehicle under the Forest Road underpass. Crews extinguished the flames and overhauled the car.
The people inside the vehicle got out safely, according to state police.
Traffic had to be stopped on the bridge due to the fire.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) sent an engineer to inspect the bridge for possible damage. Officials then cleared the scene.