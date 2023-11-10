MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Milford Fire Department responded to a car fire Friday morning on Interstate 95 South near Exit 39.

Firefighters found a heavily engulfed vehicle under the Forest Road underpass. Crews extinguished the flames and overhauled the car.

The people inside the vehicle got out safely, according to state police.

The vehicle is seen heavily engulfed in flames. (Photo: Milford Fire Department)

Firefighters are seen putting out the vehicle fire as heavy smoke covers the area. (Photo: Milford Fire Department)

A vehicle is seen engulfed in flames under the Forest Road underpass while smoke billows upwards. (Photo: Milford Fire Department)

Traffic had to be stopped on the bridge due to the fire.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) sent an engineer to inspect the bridge for possible damage. Officials then cleared the scene.