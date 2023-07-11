MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Many know the risk of walking to Charles Island from Silver Sands State Park on the sandbar. But that doesn’t stop the many calls the Milford Fire Department gets each season.

“People who are not from Milford go out there, and they don’t understand the strength of water, and that’s when they get in trouble,” said Wesley Eisenhandler, of the Milford Fire Department.

On Tuesday, News 8 went out on Marine 1 with Milford firefighters to get a closer look at the types of water rescues they perform.

This boat goes out at least twice a week during the summer, preparing the team to respond to everyone from boat fires to medical emergencies to distressed swimmers.

The number of new firefighters within the department makes this training critical.

“The call that gets us the most and puts us on high alert and makes us nervous, is that of people getting swept off the sandbar here,” said Battalion Chief Adam Hansen, of the Milford Fire Department.

Hansen said people try to make their way back to shore, traverse the rocks and hope to beat the tide.

“The weaker swimmers have an issue, and that’s when 911 gets called, and that’s when the marine division comes in,” he said.

He said a number of people have drowned over the years, underscoring how important it is to be careful. There are signs posted letting beachgoers know about the flooding and strong currents, as well as tips to keep everyone safe, including looking at tide times.

People News 8 spoke with said it’s something they’ll be more mindful of going forward.

“I didn’t feel unsafe on the sandbar, but maybe now I’ll be more careful,” said Jenn Mazurek, of Wolcott.

Meanwhile, the fire department will only continue to train to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.