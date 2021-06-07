Milford gas leak and fire sends one worker to hospital for severe burns

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A gas leak Monday morning sent one landscaping worker to the hospital for severe burn injuries.

At around 9 a.m. a truck fire and gas leak was reported at 500 Bic Drive in Milford. Three fire engines and an ambulance were dispatched to Building 4 on Bic Street.

A landscaper struck the gas piping around the building, immediately igniting and causing severe burns to the person. They were treated on the scene and transported to the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Center.

300 people in surrounding buildings were evacuated and the gas pipe was shut off by Southern CT Gas Company to avoid further gas leakage.

Building 4 on Bic Street has damage to the exterior and some smoke damage inside.