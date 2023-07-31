MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After sweeping through the New England regional last week in Bristol, a girls’ Little League softball team is ready for the World Series.

The team is heading to Greenville, North Carolina, to compete. The team outscored their opponents 35-3 last week, which included an 11-1 win over Maine on Friday.

“Once we got through the state tournament, a lot of the pressure they had wasn’t thinking about regional, not thinking about World Series, it was about winning states,” said Bryan Glynn, the team’s coach. “And when they got through it, for a lot of them, the pressure just got off and the bats got hot.”

The team will play against Italy on Aug. 6.

The team asked fans on Monday to decorate posters that they’ll take with them.

Cayleigh Glynn, a third baseman, liked the support.

“I feel really special right now because I know a lot of people are going to come and it’s gonna feel awesome,” she said.

Milford teams have won nine state championships in softball, and the Milford Junior League All-Stars won the District Four championship.