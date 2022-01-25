Milford Harbor to get major improvements thanks to $5M federal grant

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford is home to one of the busiest recreational harbors on the Connecticut shoreline. Details about a new federal grant that will help fund some major improvements to the harbor were unveiled Tuesday.

It’s not a tide that will lift the boats in the Milford Harbor, but a $5 million federal grant that just washed up on shore for the purpose of dredging the harbor.

“This dredging project is about job creation and economic progress, but it’s also about environmental stewardship,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

The funding is possible thanks to the recently enacted bi-partisan infrastructure investment and jobs act.

“For the past many years, we had debris make this harbor not navigable or not safely navigable,” Milford Mayor Ben Blake said.

Some of the benefits of dredging include flood prevention, shoreline restoration, and it removes containments resting on the sea floor.

We’re still weeks away before the $5 million will arrive, but once it does, not only will it clean up the harbor, but it will also create an economic boom in the process.