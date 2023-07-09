MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ready, set, sculpt!

Milford’s annual sand sculpture competition returned on Sunday for its 46th year, bringing artists of all ages from across the community to the shore of Walnut Beach.

The four-hour contest is put together by the Milford Arts Council as part of its slew of exhibitions, performance and other cultural programs held throughout the year.

First, second and third places were awarded for each category, and a best in show was chosen by a panel. Judges made their decisions based on a piece’s creativity, detail and originality.

One young artist, Nicky Rose, was eager to be on the sand.

“Last year — we were really just coming for fun last year — but then in the middle of the contest, we decided, ‘Why don’t we just join in?’ because everybody’s asking us to join in because our sand castles, every year, turn out to be very good,” he said.