Milford home sustains fire, smoke damage following kitchen fire

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford home has sustained damage following a kitchen fire Monday afternoon.

Milford Fire Battalion Chief Christopher D. Zak told News 8, crews responded to a call for a working fire at 47 Alden Place in Milford around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, Milford Fire Department found a single-family house with smoke coming from a fire in the kitchen on the first floor.

Firefighters found heavy flames in the kitchen. It took about five minutes to extinguish.

Everyone in the home had safely evacuated.

Fire damage was confined to the first floor, but there was heavy smoke damage to the rest of the house.

No injuries to the residents or firefighters were reported.

Chief Zak added, the original caller reporting the fire did not call 911. He reminds the public about the importance of calling 911 and having working smoke detectors.

