Milford honors 9/11 victims in a ceremony held on Sunday Sept 11, 2022. (PHOTO): News 8

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford held a bell ringing ceremony Sunday morning to honor the victims of 9/11.

The event took place at the Milford Fire Station Number 7 on Wheelers Farm Road.

Milford 9/11 monument at Milford Fire Department Station Number 7. (PHOTO): News 8

Milford Fire Chief Doug Edo rang the bell three times at 8:46 am.

In remembrance, Mayor Ben Blake recognized three victims of Milford. Michael Miller and Avnish Patel were both graduates of Live Oaks School. Seth Morris, was a student at Mathewson School.