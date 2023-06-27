MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands more diapers will soon be available to families in need after a Connecticut law firm collected more than 20,000.

The Carter Mario Law Firm held a diaper drive from Mother’s Day to Father’s Day as a way to support parents throughout the state.

“As everybody who has a kid knows, diapers are like a precious commodity,” Carter Mario said.

The diapers were picked up on Tuesday from the firm’s headquarters in Milford and were taken to The Diaper Bank of Connecticut.

The diaper bank said that nearly one in three families struggle to afford diapers.

“Child care centers require diapers,” said Kimberly Spanier with the Diaper Bank of Connecticut. “So, a family without diapers can’t bring their child to child care, and then can’t go to work. People don’t really follow that bouncing ball. What we do really supports a whole family.”