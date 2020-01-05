Man arrested in Milford, dies in police custody

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after an inmate died Sunday morning.

According to police, a 31-year-old male was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Saturday night for an outstanding arrest warrant. Police said while he was being processed, the man showed signs of medical distress.

The man was transported to Milford Hospital and was under observation of emergency room staff for several hours. Around 11 p.m., the man was released back into police custody where he was closely monitored.

Police said around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, he was found unresponsive. The man was transported again and pronounced dead at the hospital.

This incident is under investigation by the central district major crimes squad. The cause of death is unknown at this time.