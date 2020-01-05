Man arrested in Milford, dies in police custody

New Haven

by: Britney Dixon

Posted: / Updated:
Milford police_125461

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after an inmate died Sunday morning.

According to police, a 31-year-old male was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Saturday night for an outstanding arrest warrant. Police said while he was being processed, the man showed signs of medical distress.

The man was transported to Milford Hospital and was under observation of emergency room staff for several hours. Around 11 p.m., the man was released back into police custody where he was closely monitored.

Police said around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, he was found unresponsive. The man was transported again and pronounced dead at the hospital.

This incident is under investigation by the central district major crimes squad. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Cheshire pet store donates GPS collars to State Police K-9 Foundation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheshire pet store donates GPS collars to State Police K-9 Foundation"

Man killed during officer-involved shooting on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man killed during officer-involved shooting on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia"

Miya's restaurant in New Haven closing at end of the year

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Miya's restaurant in New Haven closing at end of the year"

East Haven man accused of setting foreclosed home on fire

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Haven man accused of setting foreclosed home on fire"

Booze-free in Connecticut: where to find non-alcoholic cocktails for Dry January

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Booze-free in Connecticut: where to find non-alcoholic cocktails for Dry January"

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Hamden gas station

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested in deadly shooting at Hamden gas station"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss