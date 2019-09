WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- A 19-year-old is facing charges after attempting to barge into a Wallingford home with several weapons in hand on August 17.

Wallingford Police said at around 11:15 pm, Bradley Doyle of North Haven attempted to force his way into the home when the door opened. Doyle was armed with a knife in one hand and a firearm in the other. The person inside was able to force the door closed and call police, leaving Doyle outside.