Milford man arrested on animal cruelty charges in death of family dog

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Milford man was arrested on animal cruelty charges Monday after he allegedly killed the family dog during an argument with his wife.

Police say that 43-year-old Nazareno Goldston was involved in a verbal argument with his wife when she attempted to call 911 for assistance. Goldston then grabbed her phone which momentarily prevented the call.

According to police, Goldston then repeatedly kicked the family dog until the dog died from the attack. Police and Animal Control officers arrived on scene shortly after to pronounce the dog dead.

Goldston was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, disorderly conduct and interfering with a 911 call. He was held on $5,000 bond.