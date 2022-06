MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford man finished a 24-hour run on the Beaver Brook Trail.

Simon Edgett, a high school English teacher in New Haven, was hit by a truck in 2019 and was told he would never walk again. However, he defied odds and actually runs everyday.

Edgett embarked on this full day of running to prove how far he’s come.





Photos from Simon’s run at Beaver Trail. Courtesy Sarah Cody

News 8’s Sarah Cody will have more on Edgett’s inspiring story in an upcoming Connecticut Families report.