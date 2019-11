(WTNH) — A Milford man is facing charges for burglarizing a store and attempting to rob another store in Hamden, according to police.

Hamden police say Robert Alley, 41, of Milford burglarized Interior Source on Whitney Avenue and tried to rob Henny Penny at Dixwell Avenue on October 2nd.

Alley was arrested and received multiple charges including burglary, attempt to commit burglary and larceny.

He was arraigned at Meriden Superior Court on November 15.