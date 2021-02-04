Milford landscaper’s business suffering due to USPS delays amid pandemic

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford man may lose his business after failing to receive his customers’ checks in the mail.

Dan Thornberg owns a landscaping company and has contracts across the country. He noticed the problem a few months ago.

Thornberg, who owns Total Lawn Care and More said, “typically there would be anywhere from 30 to 50 pieces of mail mostly checks in there for me and what ended up happening is there was nothing in there.”

Thornberg said he was told there was a COVID-19 outbreak at a facility in Massachusetts which is why his mail was delayed.

He was not told that until now, after zeroing out his bank accounts to keep the business afloat.

“I would just appreciate a little more transparency on the issue because if I had known what I know now two months ago I would’ve started calling clients. If I knew there was a COVID emergency with sorting machines or whatever I would’ve called clients back then instead of today.”

A representative from USPS responded Thursday night saying they know Dan isn’t the only one who has had an issue receiving their mail in a timely manner recently.

Amy Gibbs, strategic communications specialist with USPS said, “It’s definitely not the service that we would like to see so I can imagine that; I can feel his frustration. We have so many ripple effects from the pandemic that we just try to do the best we can with our available resources. We don’t have an infinite pool of resources. But what we do have we flex constantly to make it all work.”

Thornberg is still waiting on about 150 to 200 customers checks in the mail.